B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 281 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. 2Xideas AG lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,499.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,667.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1,501.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 76.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,815.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.