B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 598 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,318,000 after purchasing an additional 275,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $2,043,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,012 shares in the company, valued at $64,977,073.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $419.49 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.23 and a 52 week high of $421.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

