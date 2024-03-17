B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 25,746 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,746 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.34.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.