Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Fred J. Begale Sells 1,203 Shares of Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,328.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI opened at $153.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.84 and a 200-day moving average of $150.65. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $112.87 and a one year high of $170.86.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BMI

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.