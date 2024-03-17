Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

BIDU has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.69.

Get Baidu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baidu

Baidu Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $103.86 on Thursday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $96.58 and a 52 week high of $160.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Baidu by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baidu

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.