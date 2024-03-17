Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 1,358 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE BABA opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $186.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.