Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $11.05

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $11.29. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 109,589 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 169,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 22,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.