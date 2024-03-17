Bank of America Upgrades HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) to “Buy”

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $62.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $59.34 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,853,000 after purchasing an additional 357,510 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,027,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.