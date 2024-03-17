Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth about $28,000.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Featured Stories

