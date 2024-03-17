Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,407,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,991 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $209,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

FCX opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

