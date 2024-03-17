Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,458,949,000 after acquiring an additional 291,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,175,000 after purchasing an additional 307,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,143,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,246,957,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APD opened at $244.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.86 and a 200 day moving average of $267.14. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

