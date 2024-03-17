Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.49 and last traded at C$12.46. Approximately 429,403 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 311,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.32.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 686.52% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of C$3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.9641434 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.
