Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.49 and last traded at C$12.46. Approximately 429,403 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 311,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 686.52% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of C$3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.9641434 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.