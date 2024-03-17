BBB Foods Inc.’s (NYSE:TBBB) Quiet Period To Expire on March 20th

BBB Foods’ (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 20th. BBB Foods had issued 33,660,589 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $589,060,308 based on an initial share price of $17.50. During BBB Foods’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BBB Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

TBBB opened at $21.71 on Friday. BBB Foods has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $22.54.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

