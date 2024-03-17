Beacon Capital Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of MDB opened at $355.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.72 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

