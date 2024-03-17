Beacon Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,300 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,435,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 163,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $127.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Galectin Therapeutics Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

