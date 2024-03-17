Beacon Capital Management LLC Acquires 40,000 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) by 369.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vaxart by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39,987 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Vaxart by 360.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 64,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart Price Performance

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $165.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,141.68% and a negative return on equity of 99.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Vaxart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vaxart

Vaxart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.