Beacon Capital Management LLC Acquires 413 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $97.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

