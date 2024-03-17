Beacon Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of EXR stock opened at $139.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 131.17%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.