Beacon Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:KNSL opened at $516.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.11 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KNSL

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.