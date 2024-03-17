Beacon Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $940.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $883.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $734.27. The firm has a market cap of $371.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

