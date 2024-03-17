Beacon Capital Management LLC Buys 58 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.7% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,850 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,774 shares of company stock worth $74,323,328. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $878.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $706.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $238.94 and a 1 year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

