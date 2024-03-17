Beacon Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,394,000 after buying an additional 947,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,723,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,832,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,492,000 after purchasing an additional 514,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $16,750,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $1,977,966.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,790 shares in the company, valued at $24,237,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $906,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,921.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $1,977,966.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,237,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,253. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $79.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

