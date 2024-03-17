Beacon Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $152.89 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $104.96 and a twelve month high of $159.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.54 and its 200 day moving average is $138.24. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

