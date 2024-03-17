Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $37,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

