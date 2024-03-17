Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $46,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,413.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,392.81 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,569.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,290.43.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $24.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,491 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

