Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $70,000 Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 220.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.82 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.1772 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

