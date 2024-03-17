Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $120.04 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

