Beacon Capital Management LLC Invests $62,000 in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 235.3% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 67.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 59,000.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $106,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FENY stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $25.75.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

