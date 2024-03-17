Beacon Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GNL stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -81.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Global Net Lease

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Net Lease

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,470.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 571,978 shares of company stock worth $5,362,151. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.