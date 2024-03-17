Beacon Capital Management LLC Purchases 194 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

OKE stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

