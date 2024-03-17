Beacon Capital Management LLC Purchases 225 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 65.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average is $59.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

View Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.