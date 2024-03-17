Beacon Capital Management LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

VBR opened at $184.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $187.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

