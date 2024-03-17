Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2493 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

