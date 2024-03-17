Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,228,000 after acquiring an additional 407,538 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,527,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 97,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

