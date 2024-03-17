Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 32 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $198,365,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,113.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,039.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $977.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $795.74 and a one year high of $1,121.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

