Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 361 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $214,363,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,304,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,883,000 after buying an additional 619,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.91.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $404.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $383.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.42 and a fifty-two week high of $410.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

