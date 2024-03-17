Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 414 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,810 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,322 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $56.76 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

