Beacon Capital Management LLC Trims Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.3 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 82.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

