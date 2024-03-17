Beacon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $161.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.36.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

