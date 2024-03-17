Becker’s (BEK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Becker’s (TSE:BEK – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Becker’s has a 1 year low of C$14.80 and a 1 year high of C$16.98.

The Becker Milk Company Limited owns and manages retail commercial properties. The Company’s properties are located in Metro Toronto and other areas of Southern Ontario. Most of the properties are single store sites with a few multi store plazas. The Company has leased to third parties over 80 retail stores and approximately three residential sites.

