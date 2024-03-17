Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $148.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $157.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

