Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,044 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.0 %

Oracle stock opened at $125.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $82.08 and a 1-year high of $129.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

