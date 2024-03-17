Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD opened at $275.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.55. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $277.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GD shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

