Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 56,744 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE MDT opened at $83.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

