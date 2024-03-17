Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 388,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $81.34 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.