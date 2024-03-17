Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Trust CO grew its position in Amgen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 76,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $268.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.49.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

