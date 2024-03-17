Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $253.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $192.80 and a 1 year high of $257.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.26.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

