Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

