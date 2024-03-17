Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.04.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $163.57 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.39. The stock has a market cap of $520.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

