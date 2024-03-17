Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $686,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $158.44 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.66. The firm has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

